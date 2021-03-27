The President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah, is at the head of a strong team of speakers listed for the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium scheduled for March 29, 2021.

The programme, to be held virtually from 12noon, is to mark the 69th birthday of the former two term Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Joining Weah as speaker are former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma; Prof. Dani Rodrick, Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy at John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University; Finda Koroma, Vice President, ECOWAS Commission; and Prof. Funmi Olonisakin, Professor of Security, Leadership and Development, King’s College, London.

Other speakers include Mohamed Yahya, Resident Representative in Nigeria, United Nations Development Programme; and Amaka Anku, Practice Head, Africa Eurasia Group; Namdir Charity Namsoh, Founder/CEO, HoP Africa, Jos, Plateau State.

The register to participate conference has more speakers with the biographies on its website: www.bolatinubucolloquium.org, or click on the specific profile picture.

To register for the conference, visit: http://bit.ly/ BolaTinubuColloquium.

For additional information or clarification, the organisers can be reached via: [email protected] or [email protected] bolatinubucolloquium.org.