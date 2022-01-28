Liberian allegedly steals Nigerian lover’s $21,000, other property

A 36-year-old Liberian, George Wade, has appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his lover’s property worth N14.05 million.

The Nigeria Police charged Wade, who resides in Lekki area of Lagos State, with conspiracy and stealing on Thursday

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Mishozunnu, the defendant committed the theft with others at large on September 29, 2021 at Apple Junction, FESTAC Town, Lagos State.

Mishozunnu alleged that the defendant stole $21,000 (N12.09 million), Samsung Galaxy S10 worth N450,000, Nokia phone worth N8,000 and necklace valued at N345,000.

He added that Wade stole a gold wristwatch worth N250,000, voter’s card, driver’s licence, Fidelity and Zenith banks’ debit tokens, and N1 million.

The prosecutor told the court that the items belonged to Wade’s lover, Faith Mabe.

He said: “She reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested.”

Mishozunnu noted that conspiracy and stealing respectively contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 411 prescribes two years’ jail term for conspiracy, while Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, H.B. Mogaji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mogaji directed that the sureties should be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until February 2 for mention