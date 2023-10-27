Liberia: Primate Ayodele warns against voting for Joseph Boakai 

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the citizens of Liberians against voting for Joseph Boakai in the presidential run-off election.

President George Weah and Joseph Boakai are in the lead.

The two had a tight race in the first round of election and none of them got the required 50 percent of total votes required to announce a winner.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that Liberia will experience tough times if Boakai wins the presidential election, explaining that Boakai’s government will be one that will oppress the poor, tyrannical in nature and will be confused.

‘’The moment you miss it in Liberia this time, you will miss it forever. I am seeing serious pains in the land if you vote for a wrong candidate that will destroy the country. If you vote Boakai, you will suffer and the country will go through a serious crisis. His government will oppress the poor, a tyrannical government, a confused government”, Ayodele said.

He added that the best person remains Weah because he has a mandate to fulfil. The Prophet stated that Weah’s second term will be better than his first term and that there is a reason God chose him to lead the country.

Primate Ayodele cited that his statement was not to campaign for the incumbent, but he is only sharing the word of God which he received, urging the citizens of Liberia to allow God’s plan for them to work out if not, they will regret it.

‘’The best candidate that can make the country better and flourish is George Weah. His second term will be better than his first term. God has chosen him to continue his leadership in the country, he has a mandate to fulfil. He has a purpose for Liberia and the world at large.’’

‘’He will do so well and increase development in the country. His government will bring more investors to the country. His second term will be a blessing to Liberians’’

‘’I am not campaigning for him, I don’t know him but this is what I see. The people of Liberia should not stop God’s plan for them by voting for the opposition. There will be so much pain if the wrong person is allowed to win the election” the statement added.

The election has been fixed for November 14, 2023.