Liberia: Primate Ayodele declares three days fasting, to visit country

Popular Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised President Joseph Boakai of Liberia to declare a three days national fasting and prayer programme in order to avert the troubles that will befall the country.

Primate Ayodele made the demand of the president of Liberia in a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He made it known that the spiritual exercise is needed in order to seek the face of God concerning the affairs of the nation and the success of the current administration.

It would be recalled that Liberia had just observed a one-day national fasting programme and in reaction to this, the man of God commended the president but made it known that one day isn’t enough to diligently seek the face of the almighty for the country.

He said: “I want to advise President Joseph Boakai of Liberia to declare a three-day fast and prayer programme in order to seek the face of God for the country and the success of his administration. I see troubles in the nation of Liberia and it is only God that can save the country from experiencing any calamity.

“The nation of Liberia is a blessed nation, God loves the country so much and he wants to save the nation from the calamity that is coming.

“I see a shaking in the country, I see confusion in the country, the president needs to declare these three-day fast and prayer programmes to avert the crisis.”

Primate Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos State, revealed that God has mandated him to embark on a journey to Liberia for a spiritual assignment, which involves praying for the nation, stating that he would share more information regarding the fulfillment of this God-given assignment.

He said: “God has mandated me to go to the nation of Liberia to pray for the country and conduct other spiritual assignments.

“During my visit to the country, I will be engaging in a personal intense prayer for the prevention of the coming crisis and the success of the current administration because I see serious danger ahead.”

It is worthy of note that Primate Elijah Ayodele accurately foretold the outcome of the presidential election that produced Boakai.

The man of God had said before the election that the ex-president, George Weah, would lose if the election gets into a second round.

He warned the ex-president about eight times about his activities, revealing how he will lose the election to the opposition.

These were his words: “I warned George Weah about his election but he didn’t listen. Joseph Boakai can give him a shock.

“He should be aware that if the election goes for a run-off, he will receive the greatest shock of his life.

“He has to restrategise because he has offended a lot of people and that’s why he is finding it difficult.

“Opposition is desperately ready to take over from him.

“He needs to seek the face of God and pray God turns it to his favour so he can win at stretch.

“Run-off might not favour you except God changes the course.

“I am warning George Weah of what is going on, he needs to win at this stage, run-off will not favour him.”

Likewise, Primate Ayodele’s prophecies about other nations in the world have continually been celebrated in the media when they come to pass.

One of the most recent of them was the election in Senegal that produced President Bassirou Faye.

Primate Ayodele at different times had warned President Macky Sall against fielding his prime minister to run in the election, but he failed to listen and got the repercussions.

These were his words: “Senegalese president Macky Sall doesn’t understand what politics is.

“The people don’t want his candidate, he needs to quickly do two things; he should strategise urgently to seek the face of God for his candidate to have his way.

“Also, if the main opposition still produces the man he sent to jail and he wins at the court and faces his own candidate, he will defeat your candidate.

“Don’t allow him to come out, let him stay as long as you want him there but the moment he is released from prison, he will toughen your candidate.”

Similarly, the resignation of Haiti’s prime minister was another fulfillment of Primate Ayodele’s prophecies, which he shared regarding the nation.

He had warned the Prime Minister not to attempt to fight the gangs in the country and advised him to dialogue with them.

He said: “In Haiti, the government must treat the gangs very well to be able to get things right.

“They will not accept him, if he tries to go back it will be bloody.

“He shouldn’t turn Haiti into a war zone. If he tries to bring troops, it will not settle things. Negotiation is the answer in Haiti and without it, Haiti will not have peace.”

There are several instances available on the internet regarding the fulfilled prophecies of Primate Elijah Ayodele.

His proposed visitation to Liberia will no doubt be an angelic invasion as it has the backing of the almighty God, the statement on Sunday added.