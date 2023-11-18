Liberia: How George Weah lost presidential election after ignoring Primate Ayodele’s prophecies, by Evelyn Tenneh

After an election run-off which was held on Tuesday 14th of November, 2023, President Weah lost his bid to return to power in Liberia. He lost the election to opposition candidate, Joseph Boakai who had a narrow lead over him.

This loss is no doubt a huge surprise but going by the several warnings sent to former President George Weah before the first round of elections through popular prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, one can conclude that the president brought this fall upon himself.

Primate Ayodele had spoken long before the election that the opposition would give the incumbent president a tough time in the election and that the election would lead to a run-off. He acknowledged in his prophecies that the incumbent president had all it takes to win the election but if care isn’t taken, he will fail in the election.

In one of his warnings to George Weah, Primate Ayodele revealed the plans of the opposition to stop the incumbent president from getting his second term ambition. He made it known that if Weah can strategize, he will win but failure to do so will lead to his loss.

‘’In Liberia, George Weah must not sleep because the opposition will want to do everything to rock him down, creating quite a lot of confusion. They should pray against political tension in the state. If he can strategize, George Weah will win the election. He needs to re-align with some of his political enemies so that his second term can be sure’’

In his last prophecy about the election, Primate Ayodele asserted that George Weah has failed to yield to the warnings given to him and that the opposition will give him a shock. He revealed that Weah has offended so many people and he will find it difficult. He then mentioned that the only way George Weah can get victory is if he wins on the first round but if he allows it to get to a run-off or second round, it will not favour him.

These were his words

‘’ I warned George Weah about his election but he didn’t listen. Joseph Boakai can give him a shock. He should be aware that if the election goes for a run-off, he will receive the greatest shock of his life. He has to restrategize because he has offended a lot of people and that’s why he is finding it difficult. Opposition is desperately ready to take over from him. He needs to seek the face of God and pray God turns it to his favour so he can win at stretch. Run-off might not favour you except God changes the course. I am warning George Weah of what is going on, he needs to win at this stage, run-off will not favour him.’’

The man of God in his prophecies went as far as telling George Weah that he should work against any form of coalition because it will further strengthen his loss in the election.

These were his words

‘’In Liberia, George Weah should work against a coalition that can truncate his second term. His second term will be marred with blackmail and lies against him. He must strategize urgently’’

On account of these prophecies, one can conclude that George Weah was warned about what he would be facing in the election but for reasons best known to him, he chose to ignore them.

As stated above, Primate Ayodele categorically made it known that a runoff will not favour George Weah and this was the prophet trying to let him know that the best time to win the election was the first round. He even told him that any form of coalition will destroy his chances and we could see that a strong coalition was formed by opposition parties against the ruling party before the runoff election. This led to Weah’s eventual loss at the election.

Evelyn Tenneh, Monrovia