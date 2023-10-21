Liberia Election: Eight times Primate Ayodele warned President Weah + Videos

In recent times, the presidential election that was held in Liberia on Tuesday, 10th Of October 2023 remains the most surprising election. President George Weah, who is vying for a second term in office was expected to win the polls on the first round of election but the reverse is the case.

He struggled to have 43 percent in the poll, with his closest opponent, Joseph Boakai, having almost the same point.

For a winner to emerge in the Liberia election, he must have at least 50% of the total vote cast but as it stands, George Weah isn’t close to it with about 99.9% results released by the electoral commission. Therefore, a re-run is expected to take place in two weeks time to determine the next president of the country.

There were several prophecies before the elections that foretold victory for President George Weah especially from prophets in the country. The president, being a pastor too, never envisaged that the opposition would become a strong obstacle against his ambition to rule the country for another six years. Many religious leaders assured him that he was going to win the election except popular Nigerian prophet, Primate Ayodele who warned him eight times to be careful of the opposition’s plans to unseat him.

It would be recalled that in 2015, Primate Ayodele in a magazine publication revealed that George Weah would become the president of Liberia some day, and it happened three years later.

The prophet during these sessions of prophetic revelation for President George Weah mentioned that the election was for him to win but if he failed to strategize and seek the face of God, the oppositions will give him a shock at the polls.

Primate Ayodele’s warnings to President George Weah were so clear and at different times, he urged the president to work against a rerun in the election. The prophecies were beyond who was going to win or lose, they were clear representations of God’s message to the president and based on how the election turned out, it has been confirmed that it was God speaking through Primate Ayodele.

Primate Ayodele first spoke about George Weah’s political future earlier this year and warned him to be careful of betrayal. He gave the president heads-up of betrayal and political tension he foresees in his political career.

These were his words: “Liberia: George Weah must be careful because some of the people in his party will work against his coming back. They want to embarrass his efforts. The president must be careful of political tension because it can cause problems for his government.’’

With the current political situation in Liberia, has this not come to pass?

Shortly after this warning, Primate Ayodele warned again that George Weah needs to re-align with his political enemies so that he can get a second term in office.

“George Weah, the coming election in Liberia will make your party to want to betray you. They will create embarrassment for your government. You have to put your house and party in order otherwise there will be rerun. You have a chance to win your second term if only you put your house in order. I see you coming back but it may not be favourable. Go on your knees and pray to God.’’

Some months to the election, Primate Ayodele again warned George Weah of attempts to betray him by his party members. He advised him to put his party together while categorically stating that a RE-RUN will take place if he fails to do the needful. He also reiterated that Weah has great chances at winning the election if he can put his house in order.

“In Liberia, George Weah must not sleep because the opposition will want to do everything to rock him down, creating quite a lot of confusion. They should pray against political tension in the state. If he can strategize, George Weah will win the election. He needs to re-align with some of his political enemies so that his second term can be sure’’

These were his words: “George Weah, the coming election in Liberia will make your party to want to betray you. They will create embarrassment for your government. You have to put your house and party in order otherwise there will be rerun. You have chance to win your second term if only you put your house in order. I see you coming back but it may not be favourable. Go on your knees and pray to God.’’

The prophet even went ahead to give George Weah and the ruling party a hint about what they need to do to retain power. He cited economic reforms as a game changer for them.

These were his words: “The only way the incumbent party can win the Liberia election is to restrategize, do grassroot work and push the economy well. They need to change some economic policies in the country, that is what will make the ruling party retain their seat.”

As the election got closer, Primate Ayodele continued to warn George Weah of a gang-up against his ambition and problems he will encounter in his attempt to win a second term.

“There will be a gang-up against George Weah of Liberia. There will be problems in his campaign. He needs to be very careful. It’s going to be a very tough election. There will be issues in his party and he needs to be very careful. He must quickly strategize.”

Apart from the videos, Primate Ayodele in some online newspapers still warned President George Weah against some of the strategies of the opposition to unseat him.

“In Liberia, George Weah should work against a coalition that can truncate his second term. His second term will be marred with blackmail and lies against him. He must strategize urgently.”

(https://independent.ng/primate-ayodele-releases-prophecies-on-sudan-senegal-liberia-sierra-leone/)

“In Liberia election, the opposition will follow the ruling party bumper to bumper. The opposition will lose and they will start blaming it on inefficiency of the electoral commission. Notwithstanding, the ruling party must not sleep, the opposition is ready to fight. If the ruling party stands well, they will win.”

(https://theeagleonline.com.ng/primate-ayodele-releases-fresh-prophecies-on-liberia-madagascar-eswatini/)

His last prophecy regarding the election of Liberia talked about the shock George Weah would receive from the opposition party if he fails to win on the first round. Primate Ayodele revealed that the opposition was ready to take over from him and that it is only if he seeks the face of God that he can win the election.

These were his words: “I warned George Weah about his election but he didn’t listen. Joseph Boakai can give him a shock. He should be aware that if the election goes for a run-off, he will receive the greatest shock of his life. He has to restrategize because he has offended a lot of people and that’s why he is finding it difficult. Opposition is desperately ready to take over from him. He needs to seek the face of God and pray God turns it to his favour so he can win at stretch. Run-off might not favour you except God changes the course. I am warning George Weah of what is going on, he needs to win at this stage, run-off will not favour him.”

Following the sequence and manner of these warnings, it can be deduced that President George Weah received adequate warnings and revelations from Primate Ayodele but somehow, he failed to listen.

The election is not yet over, there is still hope for the president at the re-run polls. Primate Ayodele has said that the re-run will not be an easy task for President George Weah except God changes the course of things for his favour. If he didn’t listen before, now is the time to turn to God if he wants to win a second term in office.