LGCs tenure expiration: Kebbi directs take-over by Secretaries

The Kebbi State Government on Saturday directed Secretaries of local government councils to take over the affairs of the councils following the expiration of the tenures of and subsequent dissolution of the 21 elected council chairmen in the state.

Governor Atiku Bagudu on November 4 held a meeting with the outgoing chairmen and then announced their dissolution.

A statement by Alhaji Hassan Muhammad-Shalla, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, directing Secretaries of the councils to take over, scuttled the rumours making the rounds that Directors of Personnel of the local government councils were to take over.

The statement said: “This to inform the general public that following the tenure expiration of Local Government Chairmen in the state on 4th, November 2021, having been elected into office for a period of two years, Secretaries of Local Governments have been directed to take charge of their respective local government councils pending further directives.

“This clarification became necessary following reports in some circles that Directors of Personnel are to take over the steering of the affairs of the Local Government Councils.”