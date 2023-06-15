LG Transition Chairmen: Plateau Governor appeals for calm

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwtang has appealed for calm in the State on its recent inauguration of interim transition Chairmen in its 17 local government areas.

The Governor made the call in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere Thursday in Jos, the State capital.

The Governor had on June 10 inaugurated Interim transition committee Chairmen for its 17 local government areas following the suspension of all democratic structures in the areas.

“Remain calm and resist any form of provocation as government is taking lawful steps to return the local government system to a sound footing for massive development at the grassroots,’’ he said.

He admonished Plateau people against indulging in any unlawful activity that could threaten peace and security in the state.

He appealed for cooperation from Plateau people, noting that the task of building a united and secured Plateau required concerted efforts.

He assured them that the government was making frantic efforts to address the current reports of agitations arising from the lawful change of local government chairmen.

Muftwang restated that the security of their lives and property remained his administration’s major thrust, adding that peace was critical on shoring up development in the state.

Further reports that the Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Nnamdi Onyeka while briefing Journalists at the end of a security council meeting Wednesday, said that Divisional Police Officers had been directed to ensure a smooth process.