LG Supervisor arraigned for alleged theft of Council documents

A Supervisor for Boundary Matters of Kosofe Local Government Area, Ganiyu Oyebanjo, has been arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court over allegations of conspiracy and theft of official council documents.

The Supervisor appeared before Chief Magistrate O. O. Olatunji following charges brought against him by the Nigeria Police Force.

The police force was represented by its counsel, Zebedee Arekhandia.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and stealing levelled against him.

His counsel, P. S. Obodo, requested the court to grant him bail.

But the prosecution opposed the application, arguing that Oyebanjo might abscond and engage in further criminal activities if released.

In response, Chief Magistrate Olatunji granted him bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

One surety, the Magistrate said, must own property in Lagos, with the title documents verified, and provide evidence of three years’ tax payment.

According to the court, the second surety must be a blood relative of the defendant, also with proof of three years’ tax payment.

Furthermore, the court ordered the verification of the sureties’ addresses and ruled that Oyebanjo would remain in custody until his bail conditions were met.

The case was adjourned to April 11, 2025 for mention.

