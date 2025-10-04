LG stakeholders vow clamp down on FGM perpetrators  

Diverse stakeholders from the 17 Communities in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have entered an agreement to work together in fishing out perpetrators of Female Genital Mutilation FGM) and their collaborators in the area for adequate punishment.

The agreement was a major outcome of a one-day meeting to build consensus on ending FGM in the local government area.

The event was organised by the Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

It was part of activities in their ongoing joint project, tagged: “EndFGM in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State.”

The event was held on September 30, 2025 at the council’s headquarters in Iboko.

The stakeholders, including traditional rulers and other community leaders, law enforcement agencies, and leaders of community vigilante groups, as well as community health workers were unanimous in condemning FGM as not only a harmful practice, but gross violation of the right of girls and women.

A participant, Celina Ogboso, sharing her experience said FGM complications led her relation, who she identified as Nneka, into labour issues resulting to multiple still births.

Ogboso narrated: “Some years back, I lived with my Niece, Nneka.

“She was circumcised during her early years of maturity.

“She bled so much that she fainted severally and the colour of her skin changed.

“Though the bleeding was eventually stopped through medical attention, a lot of damage had already been done.

“During child delivery, she had prolonged labour so much that she almost died.

“After all the struggles, she survived, but each time she becomes pregnant, she either miscarries the baby or ends up having a stillbirth.

“Since then, I have vowed never to support female circumcision (FGM) under any guise.”

The traditional ruler of Ezza-Inymagu community and Vice Chairman of the Ebonyi State Traditional rulers Council, Eze Linus Nwizi, in his submission noted that the entire Izhi Clan, made up three local government areas: Abakaliki, Ebonyi, and Izzi, had already initiated moves from their common ancestral home in Amagu, Abakaliki to outlaw the practice of FGM.

Nwizi called on his subjects to embrace the campaign for its total abandonment, assuring that they will leave no stone unturned in fishing out perpetrators and their collaborators and hand over to appropriate authorities.

Also Read

In a remark, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Felicia Nwamkpuma, represented by the Head, Women Affairs Department, Nwakaego Igboke, said the meeting was aimed at taking a collective stand by stakeholders, committing to join hands to completely eradicate the practice in Izzi LGA.

Igboke said: “This meeting is very important because it has to do with saving the lives of girls and women in our communities.

“What we’ve come here to do is to get the stakeholders rub minds and ensure that we speak with one voice towards ending FGM in Izzi Communities.”

The wife of the Local Government Chairman, Deborah Nwakpa, represented by a Woman Leader in the Council Area, Priscilla Ominyi, appreciated the Ministry, UNFPA, and their partners for embarking on such life-saving project, and enjoined the people to embrace the message with action.

Some community people and participants at the meeting, including Nkechi Agbaenyim from Nchoko community, Grace Nwigum from Agbaja, Augustine Agara from Igbeagu; and Josephine Ofoke from Ndiechi-Agbaja communities testified that the campaign brought to their Communities by the Community-Based Organisations working with the Ministry have enriched their knowledge.

They resolved to fight FGM practice to standstill in their various communities.

In their separate goodwill messages, the representatives of partner CBOs at the meeting, including Gracefield Development Initiative of Nigeria, DOVENET, STERLING, RIC-SD, HIFWYD, IFED, RIDHEC, BERWO and TALITACUMI Organisation, beckoned on the stakeholders to throw their full support to the campaign.

Facilitators at the meeting: Emmanuel Ogharu and Nwakaego Igboke, took participants through various topics bordering on overview and state of FGM in Ebonyi State, perspectives and challenges.

There was also a group brainstorming session where participants developed action plans, identified core values as well as a transparent process for monitoring the action plans effectiveness.

Part of the action plan was to generate a list of all alleged genital mutilators in Izzi, including some traditional birth attendants for follow-up engagements.

Part of highlights of the event was the presentation of the simplified version of the reviewed Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law to community representatives and other key stakeholders.