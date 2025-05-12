LG Primaries: Lagos APC inaugurates election appeal committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has inaugurated an Appeal Committee to address grievances and disputes arising from the party’s primary elections conducted for the upcoming July 12 Local Government elections.

The committee is chaired by Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), who also serves as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State.

Abiodun Olufowobi was appointed as the Secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee include:

Jokotola Pelumi — Former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker

Lanre Ogunyemi — Former member of the State House of Assembly and State Secretary of the party

Chief Chukwudi Adiukwu

In a statement released by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Oluseye Oladejo, aggrieved aspirants were urged to submit their appeals to the committee no later than 12 noon on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The APC chairmanship primaries for the June 12 Local Government elections were marred by controversies, with several aspirants and groups alleging imposition of candidates.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has scheduled July 12 for the conduct of chairmanship and councillor positions across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The APC Electoral Committee, chaired by Babatunde Ogala (SAN), had previously cleared 432 chairmanship aspirants out of the 470 who submitted nomination forms for the elections in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

From the primaries held last Saturday, 55 chairmanship candidates emerged, including the state Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat’s sibling and the son of former Minister of Works, Segun Ogulewe, who is seeking re-election.

Notably, delegates from two LCDAs — Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA — abstained from participating in the primaries due to unresolved internal crises.

The withdrawal from Yaba LCDA came just two days after youths under the umbrella of Concerned Youth of Yaba rejected the alleged nomination of Joseph Ojo as the party’s choice.

Post Views: 5