LG Polls: LASIEC addresses ad hoc staff’s claim of unpaid wages

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has refuted claims alleging non-payment of wages of ad hoc staff engaged for the July 12 Local Government Elections in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, the LASIEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Tope Ojo, said the commission’s attention had been drawn to a purported report in a section of the media stating that LASIEC had refused to pay some ad hoc staff.

Ojo said that the purported publication was entitled “Outrage as Ad hoc Staff Used by LASIEC to Conduct Lagos Council Elections Cry out over Unpaid Wages a Month After”.

“The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has been made aware of the above publication circulating in the media.

“The commission categorically refutes the claims and wishes to set the record straight.

“LASIEC highly values the contributions of ad-hoc staff who ensured the successful conduct of the Saturday, July 12, 2025, Local Government elections.

“Contrary to the publication, all duly verified ad-hoc staff have been paid in accordance with the established schedule, with payments completed within the last two weeks, which is unprecedented in the history of the commission.

“Only a few outstanding cases exist due to incomplete or incorrect bank details,” Ojo said.

According to him, electoral officers in the respective local government areas of the affected individuals have been advised to liaise with the concerned ad-hoc staff to regularise their account information.

“Verification is ongoing with the designated officers at the commission to ensure that those with corrected details are settled promptly,” he said.

The LASIEC spokesman urged the media to avoid unnecessary sensation, noting that at no time did the commission receive formal complaints or petitions from ad-hoc staff regarding unpaid wages.

“The insinuation of embezzlement is false and misleading. Such misrepresentations undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

“LASIEC remains committed to conducting its duties with transparency, integrity, and fairness, and urges media houses and the public to verify facts before publication,” he said.

