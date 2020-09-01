The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission has cautioned political parties and politicians against hate speech and violence before and during the state local government elections slated for December 5.

The Chairman of YOSEIC, Dr. Mamman Mohammed, gave the warning in Damaturu on Tuesday when he issued notice for the conduct of the local government election at a meeting with stakeholders.

Mohammed noted that hate speech and violence undermined democracy and socio-economic development.

He advised party leaders to prevail on their candidates and supporters to be tolerant and peaceful, especially during electioneering campaigns.

The chairman said that the elections would be conducted in 178 wards of the 17 local government areas of the state adding that 18 parties had registered for the elections.

He promised to ensure free, fair and credible elections and urged stakeholders to feel free to provide their inputs and observations to the commission for smooth conduct of the exercise.

On election in areas with security challenges, Mohammed said the commission would rely on advice from the security agencies.

The chairman, however, said units with confirmed security challenges would be moved to where security could be guaranteed.