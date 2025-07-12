LG poll: Residents decry late arrival of LASIEC officials in Badagry

Some residents of Mowo, Igborosun and Ikoga communities in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State have decried the non-arrival of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission officials almost two hours after the official commencement of the council election in the state.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that some of the voters who arrived as early as 8am had to return home after waiting endlessly for hours.

Chief Samuel Amosu, a voter, said that he had made a call to the LASIEC office in Badagry, adding that they kept telling them to wait for the officials.

Amosu said: “This is frustrating.

“I came here around 7:30am, expecting that the voting will start by 8am, but unfortunately, we are still waiting for them.

“We don’t know if they are deliberately frustrating our efforts here in Ikoga.

“As you can see, there is no LASIEC official in any of the polling units as at 10:07am.”

Amosu called on the people not to be deterred by the lateness.

Motunrayo Avoseh, a resident of Mowo and voter at Unit 19, Mowo, said that they had to put a call to the LASIEC official and they promised to arrive soon.

NAN reports that some of the electoral officials arrived at about 10:07am, two hours after the commencement of the election.

Speaking, Toyon Emmanuel, Presiding Officer, 06 Polling Unit, Ikoga, blamed the situation on logistics.

Emmanuel said the situation was due to late arrival of voting materials at Badagry Local Government Area, where they were distributed.

He said that they left the secretariat late, adding that the bad road also contributed to the delay.

NAN reports that security agencies like Police, NSCDC and FRSC were on ground to secure the voting process.

NAN also reports that some voters were seen returning to their polling units

The Lagos State council election is holding in 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

