With few weeks to the upcoming local Government election in Niger State, the Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday said it has uncovered a carefully orchestrated plan by the agents of the All Progressives Congress to doctor results in favour of their candidates.

In a statement signed by its state Secretary, Suleiman Zhigun, the PDP said: “All the PDP want is that the APC and its agents allow NSIEC (Niger State Independent Electoral Commission) to conduct a transparent, free and fair election. Nothing more.”

Zhigun added in the statement: “We discovered that the plans are in stages with first to print thousands of Ballot papers to be given to APC members to thump print and stuff ballot boxes on election day.

“The second plan, if the first fails, which it will, is to write results at their homes and force NSIEC officials to announce as the result of the elections which the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has been rejected.”

He however warned the APC agents who have been identified to shelve such ideas as the PDP is ready to protect the ballots and the results to the final announcement and declaration stage.

Zhigun further disclosed that Nigerlites are very much aware of the incompetence and failed administration the APC runs and are ready to give them the red card at the local government election scheduled for November 30, 2019

He therefore called on the NSIEC to remain steadfast in upholding its independence and integrity by not succumbing to the intimidation and rigging antics of the APC.

He said: “We place it on record that the PDP will not fold its hands and watch the APC destroy the sanctity of elections or undermine any of our candidates.

