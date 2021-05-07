The All Progressives Congress has announced the commencement of sale of Expression of Interest Forms for members seeking election into the offices of Local Government Chairmen and Councilors in the forthcoming local government election in Ogun State.

The information was contained in a statement in Abeokuta by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, on Friday.

The party urged interested members to obtain Expression of Interest Forms from the state secretariat between May 7 and 12, 2021.

According to the statement: “Chairmanship Aspirants are to pay a non-refundable fee of N200,000 (Two hundred thousand naira only), while Councilorship Aspirants are to pay N50,000 (Fifty thousand naira only). However, female aspirants are to N5,000 (Five thousand naira only) as administrative charges.

“All payments are to be made in bank draft issued in favour of All Progressives Congress, Ogun State, while the deadline for submission of completed forms is Thursday, May 13, 2021.”