LG Poll: Niger Governor reserves all vice-chairmanship positions for women

Niger State Governor, Muhammed Umaru Bago, has directed that all vice-chairmanship positions in the 25 local government areas be exclusively reserved for women in the forthcoming council elections.

Bago, who has been a strong advocate for women’s inclusion in governance, emphasized that women have been marginalized for too long despite their significant contributions to society.

The governor stressed the need to actively involve women in leadership positions, describing them as pivotal to national growth and development.

“Empowering women at the local government level is not just about fairness—it is a strategic move for sustainable development across the state and the country at large,” he stated.

Bago further noted that this initiative goes beyond fulfilling quotas, saying: “This is about recognizing the strength, resilience, and intelligence of our women.

“When included in governance, they bring balance, innovation, and a unique perspective crucial for development.”

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, in Minna on Wednesday, Governor Bago reiterated his administration’s commitment to removing barriers for women in leadership and ensuring they take their rightful place in decision-making processes.

He called on all stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State to support the initiative, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in the forthcoming local government elections.

This move aligns with Bago’s broader vision to promote gender equity and enhance women’s participation in governance at all levels.

