LG Poll: Lagos issues traffic advisory as APC holds primaries

The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory to aid free movement as the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its primaries scheduled for May 10.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the development public in a statement he issued to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to Osiyemi, motorists will not be able to access ACME Road from Adeniyi Jones, Lateef Jakande, and ACME Crescent end on Saturday while the primaries last.

He said: “The entire stretch of ACME Road will be closed off to vehicular movement during the primaries.

“Consequently, motorists are to use the following alternative routes: those coming from Adeniyi Jones are to link Aromire to access Allen Junction and continue their journeys.

“Similarly, motorists coming from Allen are advised to use Aromire to link Ladipo Oluwole and access Guinness to reach their intended destinations.

“Motorists coming from Akilo Road will also be able to connect Wemco Road, link Lateef Jakande, or continue onto Omole to complete their journeys.”

Osiyemi advised members of the public to plan their movement ahead of Saturday.

He said: “If you do not have any urgent or necessary business around the ACME Road axis, please consider avoiding the area to ease movement and reduce congestion.

“Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to manage vehicular movement along the affected corridors.”

