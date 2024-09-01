LG poll: Kebbi Electoral Commission announces result

The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress as the winner of Saturday’s local council poll in the state.

Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad-Mera, Chairman of the commission, announced the results in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, on Sunday.

He said the party won all the 21 Chairmanship seats and 225 Ward Councillors.

Muhammad-Mera said 17 political parties participated in the polls, including, APC, NNPP, LP, AAC, Boot party, AP, and SDP.

He announced that the commission had ratified and adopted the chairmanship results for the LGAs as announced by the various councils’ Returning Officers and the Councillorship results as announced at the electoral wards.

He expressed joy that the exercise was peaceful and hitch-free and commended the security agencies and all other stakeholders for their invaluable support.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the election, insinuating that the KESIEC Chairman and his Commissioners were card carrying members of the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP alleged that the commission’s leadership would not in any way be fair to opposition parties.

