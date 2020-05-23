The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has been commended for his role in ensuring the Peoples Democratic Party candidate was sworn in as Chairman of Magama Local Government Area contrary to the position of his party, the All Progressives Congress.

Making this commendation, the Inter Party Advisory Council on Saturday stated that the Governor has demonstrated high regards for the rule of law.

It should be recalled that the Governor had acted on the ruling of a Minna High Court that gave the chairmanship seat to PDP’s candidate for the local government election, Sufyanu Yahaya.

He went ahead to inaugurate him despite the kick by APC, which has gone to a higher court to contest the outcome of the suit.

The state Chairman of IPAC, Alhaji Mammam Damisa, in an interview, said the adherence of the Niger state Governor to the ruling of the court showed that he has respect for the rule of law and desire for democracy to thrive.

Damisa stated that Bello has displayed rare respect for court ruling “even as he was in a position to do contrary to favour his political party, APC, he refused to do so, but takes the path of honour by respecting court ruling”.

The IPAC Chairman said: “The action of the Governor is highly commendable.

“We are confident that notwithstanding political affiliations, the governor will always act right by allowing people’s will and rule of law to prevail over any other consideration.”

He stated that with that singular act, “IPAC has resolved to formally visit the Governor to express our gratitude profoundly for guiding Niger State through the path of true democracy.

“It is exemplary it gives us confidence that when we win elections, we will not be robbed.”

Damisa noted that Bello has brought sanity to local government elections in Niger State and has strengthened democracy, thus deserving special recognition for his action to restore people’s hope.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Niger State, Musa Liman Maikifi, recalled that when his party won the councillorship seat in Kontagora, the immediate constituency of the Governor, he said the people’s will should be allowed to prevail, adding: “The action of the Governor on Magama Local Government Chairman has further confirmed that the Governor is a true democrat.”

The Peoples Democratic Party Chairman in the state, Musa Adamu Nasko, said the action of Bello will improve democratic culture in the state and should be commended.

Nasko said: “He (governor) has demonstrated that people are central and more important than other considerations.

“We can now go into elections with the hope that if we win, we will not be denied our victory.”