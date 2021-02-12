Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Friday presented flags to candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the February 27 local government election in the state.

Presenting flags to chairmanship candidates for the 17 local government areas of the state in Damaturu, Buni charged members of the party to imbibe the spirit of unity.

He advised unsuccessful nominees at the party’s primaries to exercise the spirit of sportsmanship and called on the winners to be magnanimous in victory.

The governor commended officials of the party for the peaceful conduct of its primaries across the state.

Buni pledged to adequately empower local governments to execute development projects on their own to reduce the burden and pressure on the state government.

Alhaji Adamu Chillariye, the state APC Chairman, charged the candidates to fear God, be loyal to the party and dedicated to duties, if they win the election.

Chillariye also called on members of the party to ensure they participate in the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the APC.