Chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the upcoming local government election in Agege LGA, Lagos State, Hon. Sola Osolana, has appealed to the Lagos State chapter of the party to organise acceptable primaries as the fortunes of the party will be affected if done otherwise.

Osolana made this appeal on Wednesday while speaking to large a large gathering of supporters of the party.

The aspirant said every party member knew that there was no election across the seven Wards in Agege when the primaries was held last week Saturday.

He said: “It is evident that there was no election in Agege (last Saturday) and the incumbent chairman with his thugs destroyed the polls by bringing another Local Government register to different wards in Agege.

“We have evidences of all that happened.

“We want the leadership of the party to come and get involved.

“If there is no primary election, it will affect the fortunes of the party (APC) in the general election.

“All I want is well-conducted primary election and security for our people and proper Ward register.”

Osolana enjoined all his supporters to be calm and continue to support his candidature.

Recall that suspected hoodlums disrupted the APC Chairmanship and Councillorship primaries in all the seven wards of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.