The All Progressives Congress has released the names of the members of the Screening Committee of the party for the upcoming local government election in Lagos State.

The list was obtained by The Eagle Online on Saturday.

Lagos State has 20 local government areas and 37 local councils development areas.

The election, according to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, is scheduled for July 24, 2021.

The Chairman of LASIEC, retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, released the date in a Notice of Election in April.

The APC is the ruling party in the state, while the Peoples Democratic Party stands as the major opposition.

LGA Screening Committee