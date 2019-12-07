Isa Shetima, Chairman, Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission, has expressed concern over low turnout of voters at the local government elections conducted in the state on Saturday.

Isa expressed the concern shortly after inspecting some polling units in Yola South, Yola North and Girei local government areas.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“I have visited some polling units and I noticed low turnout of voters in some units which is not so encouraging.

“However, I am satisfied with the peaceful conduct of the elections,” Shetima said.

In his remarks, Philip Maku, the visiting Commissioner of Police for the conduct of the elections, said there was no report of any breach of peace across the state.

Maku said that the exercise was conducted peacefully and advised supporters of the participating political parties to maintain the peaceful atmosphere after the announcement of the result.