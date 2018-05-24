LG election: Nasarawa CJ constitutes trial, appeal tribunals

Justice Suleiman Dikko, Chief Judge of Nasarawa State has constituted two tribunals ahead of May 26 Local Government election in the state.

The Chief Judge disclosed this on Thursday while inaugurating the members of the tribunals in Lafia.

He said that the trail and appeal tribunals were constituted to handle litigation that might arise from the conduct of the election.

He said that the members of the tribunals were carefully selected due to their track records in order to ensure justice to all.

He, however, warned members of the tribunals not to engage in any corrupt practices that would tarnish the image of the judiciary in the state.

He said that the judiciary would seriously sanction anyone discovered to be involved in any act of corruption in the cause of the assignment.

He, therefore, called on all those contesting elections to channel their grievances to the tribunals for redress.

According to him, the appeal tribunal is to be chaired by Justice Aisha Basir, while trial tribunal is to be chaired by Habila Anundaga.

Responding on behalf of others, the Chairman of the appeal tribunal expressed gratitude to the chief judge for the confidence reposed on them.

She, therefore, promised to discharge their assignment without fear or favour.