LG congress: Adamawa APC stakeholders reject imposition of candidates

Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State have resolved not to accommodate any act of imposition ahead of the forthcoming local government congress and 2023 general elections.

They resolved to work together as a team to avoid unnecessary rancour and division, which they said brought the Peoples Democratic Party administration of Governor Umar Fintiri to power in 2019.

The APC congress in Hong LGA has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

The stakeholders, rising from a meeting at the Shagari Royal Hotel, Yola, Adamawa State, decried any form of division that might make them not to speak with one voice ahead of the forthcoming party’s programmes and activities.

Speaking during the media briefing session, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Hong LGA, Hon. Bako Waliya, called for total unity among members.

He also admonished APC faithful in the council to be wary of any form of imposition of candidates for party offices at the forthcoming congress.

Waliya noted that imposition denies people of their personal preferences among a list of candidates and brings about unending feud and court cases in most political parties.

He spoke against the backdrop of the rumour that some powerful forces and individuals in the party had already concluded who should assume what official positions in the local government area executive of the party.

He said such people were trying to usurp the role of the LGA caucus and other stakeholders of the party.

He said the constitution recognises and provides for only three basic organs to take decisions with regard to party’s affairs.

“These include the working committee, the executive committee and the caucus.

“Outside the above listed three organs, any other organ can best be described as an advisory one or altogether a contraption of someone’s imagination.

“Let me, again, return to the constitution of our great party. Specifically, Article 12.14(i- xiii), which deals with the Local Government Area/Area Council Caucus of our party, is quite explicit on those who constitute the all-important caucus with regard to the councils and, by implication, stipulates who shall deal with, take and make certain decisions at the level of the LGA in respect of party affairs and activities.

“In our case, however, to paraphrase that provision, the caucus at the level of the Local Government/ Council Areas shall constitute all members of the Local Government Executive Council of the party, the LGA chairman and his deputy elected on the platform of the party, the candidates of the party for both LGA chairmanship and the deputy chairmanship positions, the ward party chairmen in the LGA/ Council Areas, Special ( physically challenged) Leader, such other members not exceeding six(6)( spread equitably across the wards) as may be co- opted or appointed by the LGA or Area Council Executive Committee of the party and all statutory members of the state caucus from such a LGA/Council Area.”

The event drew many party leaders and stakeholders from Hong Local Government Area from their various places of abode across the country.