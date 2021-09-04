LG Chairman accused of attacking CSO members

Joseph Amamzalla, Chairman of Kurmi Local Government Area of Taraba State, has appeared in the State High Court in Jalingo for allegedly mobilising thugs to attack the Kurmi Movement for Sensitisation and Environmental Protection.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that KSAEP was on its sensitisation outreach in Baissa, headquarters of Kurmi LGA, in June when it allegedly came under attack by unidentified hoodlums.

NAN also reports that members of the group were attacked on their way, their vehicles were smashed and many of the members sustained injuries and lost valuables.

Justice Nuhu Adi of the Taraba State High Court sitting in Jalingo after hearing from both parties on Friday adjourned the case for a ruling on October 21.

The adjournment was sequel to a request by the respondents for an out of court settlement for both parties.

Speaking to newsmen after the sitting in Jalingo, Micah Josiah, Counsel to the complainant, said his client’s fundamental human rights were infringed upon, informing the decision to approach a court.

Josiah, however, said his client was ready for an Alternative Dispute Resolution.

He said his client would weigh the out of court settlement if it would consider the pains and loss occasioned by the action of the respondent.

Counsel to the defendant, Nerus Johnson, on his part, told journalists that he hoped the resolution would be worthwhile, adding that nobody was against settlement.

Johnson said: “In law, the modern trend is for parties to resolve their issues amicably and this case is not a unique one that cannot be resolved amicably.

“We adjourned to today (Friday) to report to the court if the parties have met and have resolved their differences.

“We just rose from the court and it was reported that the parties are still talking, so the matter has been adjourned to October.”