LG chair vows arrest, prosecution of motorists driving against traffic

The Chairman of Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Epe Division, Lagos State, Mr. Monsuru Akinloye, has warned motorists in the council area to desist from driving against traffic, better known as one-way driving.

Akinloye said offenders would henceforth be arrested and prosecuted.

He gave the warning at a news conference held on Thursday at the council secretariat in Eredo-Epe.

He said such reckless behaviour would no longer be tolerated, stressing that offenders would be dealt with in line with the law.

According to him, driving against traffic poses a serious threat to lives, disrupts traffic flow, and endangers both motorists and pedestrians.

“Driving against traffic is not only unlawful but also a dangerous act that can lead to avoidable accidents and loss of innocent lives.

“As a responsible government, we are committed to ensuring the safety of all road users,” he said.

Akinloye appealed to residents, commercial drivers, and private vehicle owners to strictly obey traffic rules, noting that discipline on the road remained a shared responsibility that guaranteed safety for all.

The council chairman reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting orderliness, public safety, and sustainable development, in line with the THEMES agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

He urged motorists to drive responsibly, respect traffic regulations, and contribute to making Eredo LCDA safer for everyone.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that a fatal accident on September 1 at Ibeju Bus Stop, along the Lekki/Epe Expressway, claimed six lives and left nine others injured.

The crash involved a blue Volvo FL6 truck and a white 18-seater Mazda commercial bus with registration number AKD 336YD.

Also Read

The head-on collision was attributed to speeding, route violation, and dangerous driving by the truck driver, who was driving against traffic.

The six passengers confirmed dead included two men, three women, and a male child.

Nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries, while four passengers escaped unhurt.

The injured were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Epe, and Hammond Hospital, while the deceased were deposited at the FMC morgue. (NAN)

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']