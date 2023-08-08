LG Chair speaks on report she’s forcing staff to buy N650,000 50th birthday fabric

The Executive Chairman, Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Samiat Bada, has denied online allegations of compelling her staff to buy N650,000 fabrics for her forthcoming 50th birthday.

Addressing the media at the council secretariat on Tuesday, she described the allegations as completely false and baseless.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that an online medium reported a petition filed by Concerned Ikosi Isheri LCDA Residents against Bada for selling N650.000 fabrics for her birthday at this difficult time.

The group accused her of making it compulsory for Councillors, Supervisors and workers to buy the fabrics, among other allegations leveled against her.

Bada told newsmen that those allegations were part of a deliberate attempt to blackmail her, tarnish her reputation and create unnecessary division within her administration.

She said: “I stand before you today to address the recent allegations that have been circulating on the social media in which the writer claimed that I imposed a N650,000 Aso Ebi (traditional fabrics) on my staff.

“I want to categorically state that these allegations are completely false and baseless.

“Since assuming office, I have prioritised the welfare and working conditions of my staff.

“I have worked tirelessly to improve their working environment and ensure that they feel valued and appreciated.

“One of the first actions I took was to increase their monthly welfare package from N400,000 to N1.4 million paid through NULGE (National Union of Local Government Employees) Ikosi-isheri Branch.

“I believe the increment is even a significant increase that will further reflect in their dedication and hard work to the development of the council.”

The Chairman said she recently increased their welfare bonus from N4,000 to N10,000, a gesture aimed at acknowledging their commitment and motivation to their work.

Bada added that she also procured some new staff buses to enhance their convenience and transportation to their working place.

She said in spite of these positive developments and efforts to uplift the working conditions of her staff, it was, however, disheartening to see such allegations against her.

Bada, however, admitted that her friends and associates from abroad were the ones that decided to choose the N650,000 fabrics among themselves to celebrate her birthday coming up in December 2023.

The Chairman said there was no formal invitation to her staff forcing them to contribute financially towards her 50th birthday celebration.

Also Read:

She said appropriate legal routes would be followed to unravel and ensure that those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

Bada urged media practitioners to exercise due diligence, report facts and not fiction.

Speaking, the Council Manager, Bola Adeyemi, told newsmen that there was no time the chairman had forced her or any member of staff to buy the N650,000 traditional fabrics for her birthday.

Adeyemi urged members of the public to disregard the allegations against the executive chairperson of the council.