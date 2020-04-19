Ruth Mandyau, wife of the Management Committee Chairman, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, has advised sons and daughters of Plateau State not to return home until government declares that the Coronavirus pandemic was over.

Mandyau made the call on Sunday when she visited an Isolation/Observation centre in Heipang.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the observation centre, which was set up by the state government as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, has 49 people comprising 40 males and nine females.

All the 49 people were travelers who entered in to state during the lockdown by Governor Simon Lalong as part of precautionary measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Mandyau donated toiletries, under wears, foot wears and drinks amongst other things to the centre.

Mandyau noted that they would not have been quarantined if they had stayed where they were before the lockdown in the state.

She added: “This is why I call on our sons and daughters outside the state right now to stay put wherever they are and not to attempt coming home so that they don’t fall into this situation.

“Of course you’re aware that you were not picked from your homes to the isolation center but while on transit during the lockdown as defaulters.

“As a woman and mother, I understand what you’re passing through in this place (centre), especially the discomfort.

”I wish to advice all Plateau indigenes outside to suspend home-coming plans for now until the pandemic subsides as part of contributions to fight against the virus.”

Mandyau said for the fact that Plateau State has no confirmed index case yet, such step would go a long way in keeping the state and people safe from COVID-19.

Receiving the items donated by the LG boss’s wife, David Dama, the facility Official in Charge, thanked her for the gesture, which he described as “heart warming” and “very commendable.”

Dama noted that the inmates were not comfortable in the centre since they were not prepared for it, but as defaulters of Government’s orders, they have to cope.

NAN reports that the 49 people, including 17 children, have seven more days to complete the 14-day observation period.

Authorities said after the quarantine period, those of them who show any sign of the COVID-19 symptoms, will be tested, while those who do not, will be released to go home.