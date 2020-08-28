The Chairman, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Nuhu Adamu-Dauda, on Friday lauded the Military for its recent feat against the Darul Salam terrorist group in the area.

The LG boss gave the commendation in a chat with newsmen in Toto, while reacting to the destruction of the terrorists camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Defence Headquarters had on August 26 revealed that no fewer than 410 members of the Darul Salam terror group surrendered to the troops of “Operation Whirl Stroke” during an encounter at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on August 25.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed that the terrorists who surrendered, following the operation by troops and other security agencies, included women and children.

According to Enenche, troops, while on a robust clearance patrol around Uttu, also discovered the terrorists’ bomb-making factory following intelligence on their activities.

He said several improvised explosive device making materials, including two scales, six rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertiliser and half a bag of gunpowder were recovered.

He added: “Other materials recovered are 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally made Rocket Launcher, two Improvised Explosive Devices and 13 improvised rocket bombs, amongst others.

“The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect.”

The council boss said the military action would go a long way to curb the increasing rate of kidnapping and banditry and restore peace in the area.

Adamu-Dauda also disclosed that a security summit would be convened to ascertain the possibility of resuming normal activities, especially farming, in the area soon.

He said: “We are happy that the military discovered bomb factory and destroyed terrorist camp in my local government.

“The destruction of their camp by the military will not only tackle the activities of kidnappers and bandits, but will also bring peace to the area and the state at large.

“The activities of these kidnappers and bandits have adversely affected our lives.”

Adamu-Dauda assured that his administration would continue to support the military and other security agencies towards tackling crime in the area.