LG boss gives update on truck accident that left Lagos students dead, injured

The Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has provided an update on the truck accident that left two students dead and many others injured in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State.

The Chairman provided the update on the December 7, 2021 accident in a statement he personally signed on Friday.

Schools affected by the accident are Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Secondary School, Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Grammar School, Ojodu Junior High School and Omole Junior High School, who all share the same premises at Grammar School Bus Stop, Ojodu.

According to Odumbaku, two of the affected students who died had been interred, while four others with critical injury, who had undergone surgery, are recuperating.

He said: “Compliments of the season to my good people of Ojodu and Lagosians, welcome to a new year, a fresh chapter waiting to be written.

“2021 was indeed a year we cannot forget in a hurry, especially December 7th, a dark day, we shall continue to pray that God will console the families.

“As I have promised to update you on the situation of the tragedy, I want you to know that with every New Year, comes a new opportunity to heal from your pain of the past.

“The two casualties we had in the horrible accident are laid to rest. May may God grant them eternal rest.

“We have four students left, who are recovering and receiving treatment after successful surgeries, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Orthopaedic and the annexe.

“All other students have been discharged, while those who need further medical checkup and treatment goes from home.

“To date, the council is still footing the bill for their x-ray scans and treatment.

“The school has resumed as promised, their make-up exams will be done as scheduled by the school management to allow them to meet up with their peers in the State.

“We pray for the families, our children and Ojodu. May we have a better year as we walk together to heal, succeed and build Ojodu of our dream.

“Thank you again for the opportunity to serve.

“Happy new year.”