LG boss gives update on schoolchildren crushed by truck + full list

The Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has given an update on the schoolchildren crossed in his jurisdiction by a truck driver.

The LG boss gave the update in a statement he personally signed after visiting the recuperating student in hospital.

Odunmbaku said: “Today, I visited hospitals where those injured students were admitted. Three of them were discharged and we moved some to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and LASUTH annex at Gbagada for further checks and treatment

“For those that were transferred to LASUTH, they are all in stable condition.

“We only have one left at God’s Apple Hospital, all others have been discharged and by tomorrow we’ll give an update on those that were discharged. Also, two other students have been treated and discharged.

“At LASUTH, we have four inpatients and one outpatient. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them.

“Below is the full list of students involved in the truck accident at Ojodu: And the hospitals they were admitted as at Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

LIST OF 8 STUDENTS AT THE LAGOS STATE ACCIDENT AND EMERGENCY HOSPITAL TOLL GATE S/N NAME OF STUDENTS SEX CLASS SCHOOL 1 OLADIMEJI NIMOTALLAHI F SS 2E BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL 2 ODUBOTE OLAMIDE F SS 1B BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL 3 OGUNSEYE CHRISTIANA F SS 1A BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL 4 ADEBOYEJO ALIYAH F JS 2A OMOLE JUNIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL 5 OGUNSEYE AYINLA BOSE F SS 3 BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL 6 BAMIGBOSE DANIEL M SS 1G BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL 7 AMUSAN NOFISAT F SS 2B BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL 8 AMUSAN ABDULQOWEEH M JS 2A OJODU JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL LIST OF STUDENTS TAKEN TO ROYAN HOSPITAL 1 ADURAGBEMI AKINYOSOYE M SS 1E BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL 2 BASSEY SAVIOUR BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL 3 GOODLUCK NFUNSIO 4 PELUMI MAKINDE LIST OF STUDENTS TAKEN TO GOD‘S APPLE HOSPITAL 1 OLANREWAJU AJIBADE M SS 1 BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL 2 AKINWUNMI EKAHANTA M JSS 1 OMOLE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL 3 EZEJIOFOR WISDOM M SS 3 BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL LIST OF STUDENTS TAKEN To St. TIMOTHY HOSPITAL 1 ABIGAEL AGHIGBE F LIST OF STUDENTS TAKEN TO TOMADE HOSPITAL 1 QUDUS KASSIM M SS 2 BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL 1 AJERE SOPHIA F SS 1 BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

“We also met with the parents of the deceased, we’ll continue to offer them our prayers, and we are in constant contact with the families.

“Those three in LASUTH annex at Gbagada are going through normal checks, X-ray scans and others, we still have five at Lagos State Accident and Emergency Hospital. We are hopeful that all the remaining students under observation would be discharged soon.

“While thanking God for the recuperation of the future leaders, we implore all drivers to be mindful of other road users and pedestrians by driving carefully.”