LG boss gives update on schoolchildren crushed by truck + full list

The Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has given an update on the schoolchildren crossed in his jurisdiction by a truck driver.

The LG boss gave the update in a statement he personally signed after visiting the recuperating student in hospital.

Odunmbaku said: “Today, I visited hospitals where those injured students were admitted. Three of them were discharged and we moved some to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and LASUTH annex at Gbagada for further checks and treatment

“For those that were transferred to LASUTH, they are all in stable condition.

“We only have one left at God’s Apple Hospital, all others have been discharged and by tomorrow we’ll give an update on those that were discharged. Also, two other students have been treated and discharged.

“At LASUTH, we have four inpatients and one outpatient. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them.

“Below is the full list of students involved in the truck accident at Ojodu: And the hospitals they were admitted as at Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

LIST OF 8 STUDENTS AT THE LAGOS STATE ACCIDENT AND EMERGENCY HOSPITAL TOLL GATE
S/NNAME OF STUDENTSSEXCLASSSCHOOL
1OLADIMEJI NIMOTALLAHIFSS 2EBABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
2ODUBOTE OLAMIDEFSS 1BBABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL
3OGUNSEYE CHRISTIANAFSS 1ABABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
4ADEBOYEJO ALIYAHFJS 2AOMOLE JUNIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL
5OGUNSEYE AYINLA BOSEFSS 3BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL
6BAMIGBOSE DANIELMSS 1GBABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL
7AMUSAN NOFISATFSS 2BBABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
8AMUSAN ABDULQOWEEHMJS 2AOJODU JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL
LIST OF STUDENTS TAKEN TO  ROYAN HOSPITAL
1ADURAGBEMI AKINYOSOYEMSS 1EBABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
2BASSEY SAVIOUR  BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
3GOODLUCK NFUNSIO   
4PELUMI MAKINDE   
LIST OF STUDENTS TAKEN TO GODS APPLE HOSPITAL
1OLANREWAJU AJIBADEMSS 1BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
2AKINWUNMI EKAHANTAMJSS 1OMOLE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL
3EZEJIOFOR WISDOMMSS 3BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL
LIST OF STUDENTS TAKEN To St. TIMOTHY HOSPITAL
1ABIGAEL AGHIGBEF  
LIST OF STUDENTS TAKEN TO TOMADE HOSPITAL
1QUDUS KASSIMMSS 2BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL
1AJERE SOPHIAFSS 1BABS FAFUNWA MILLENNIUM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

“We also met with the parents of the deceased, we’ll continue to offer them our prayers, and we are in constant contact with the families.

“Those three in LASUTH annex at Gbagada are going through normal checks, X-ray scans and others, we still have five at Lagos State Accident and Emergency Hospital. We are hopeful that all the remaining students under observation would be discharged soon.

“While thanking God for the recuperation of the future leaders, we implore all drivers to be mindful of other road users and pedestrians by driving carefully.”

