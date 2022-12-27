LG boss condemns selling of flammables in residential areas

The Chairman, Biase Local Government Area (LGA), Cross River State, Ada Charles-Egwu has condemned the selling of household consumable gas within residential areas.

Charles-Egwu said this in Biase Tuesday during a condolence visit to family members of victims of gas explosion in Adim community in the area.

The Chairman said that over eight people died as a result of a recent gas explosion, adding that the side-effect was beyond human comprehension.

She said that the incident should always serve as a lesson to others who are in the habit of selling flammable materials within congested residential areas.

She called on those engaged in the sale of flammable goods to always site their businesses in less populated areas designated by the government.

Charles-Egwu, however, consoled the family of the deceased, urging them to accept the will of God which she said could not be questioned.

She assured the people that government would continue to support them.

“We are here on behalf of the Cross River Government to commiserate with the family members of the deceased and to show them that the Gov. Ben Ayade-led administration cares about their welfare.

“The explosion was an unfortunate incident considering the number of persons killed, properties destroyed and other persons affected directly or indirectly.

“This unfortunate and ugly incident is an eye opener for people to know that selling flammable materials within a populated place is not the best,” she said.

Responding, one of the bereaved, Echu Ejogobe, thanked the Chairman and the state government for supporting and standing by them.