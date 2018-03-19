LG autonomy: NULGE threatens showdown against opposing politicians in 2019

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees says it will not support politicians who are against Local Government autonomy in the ongoing constitution amendment during the 2019 general election.

Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, the NULGE President, dropped the hint on Monday in Akure.

The Conference of Speakers of the 36 states of the federation recently presented its position on the constitution amendment to the National Assembly which was said to be silent on local government autonomy.

According to him, there is no way the masses will go to the poll if local government autonomy is not guaranteed in the constitution.

Khahel however said NULGE would continue to dialogue with stakeholders on how to ensure an autonomous third tier of government in the country.

The national president of the union urged politicians not to play politics with the issue of local government autonomy, but consider its importance.

He said that there should be the third tier of government in Nigeria if truly the country was practising democracy, adding that it brought governance close to the people.

He said: “Before we mobilise ourselves to the national assembly, they should understand that position of authority is meant to help people and not to deprive them of their right.

“We are engaging the public, speakers of State Houses of Assembly on the need to pass the bill without further delay.

“Dialogue is the key to any public discourse and that is why we are here today and we will continue until we are successful in the struggle.

“No governor can be a governor without the mandate of the people at the grassroots.

“We will definitely go back to mobilise the masses and the governors are still coming back to ask for their votes.

“That is why we come out with the slogan of ‘no LG autonomy, no vote’.’’