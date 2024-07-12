LG autonomy: Falana hails Supreme Court judgment, says it’ll enhance accountability at grassroots

Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has hailed the Supreme Court’s judgment which gave full financial autonomy to the Local Governments, saying the judgment would promote accountability at the grassroots level.

In its judgment on Thursday, The Supreme court declared it illegal and unconstitutional for state governors to continue to receive or retain funds allocated to the local councils, under State and Local Government Joint Account.

The suit, which was filed on behalf of the Federal Government by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) against the 36 state governors, also outlawed the appointment of caretaker committees to administer the LGs by state governors.

Speaking on the development as a guest on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily on Friday, Falana noted that the state’s electoral commissions were culpable in LG elections such that “only the candidates of the ruling parties would be declared the winners.”

He said, “The judgment has to be studied by the governors so that everybody will appreciate that what the Supreme Court has done is to promote public accountability at the grassroots levels.

Also Read:

“A lot depends on the Nigerian people because right now, it is difficult to talk about the autonomy of the local government.

“The state’s electoral commissions are manned by appointees of the state governors. And what they have done over the years is to manipulate the local government elections in a way that only the candidates of the ruling parties would be declared the winners.”

The senior advocate added that owing to the apex court’s judgment, the LGs “would be expected to fix some schools, tar some roads, and even pay some workers.

“So, it is not that state governments will no longer participate in the affairs of the local governments…the state governments should create state economic councils and allow the local government to participate in them, just like they are part of the Federal Economic Council.”

Post Views: 3