LG autonomy: Ex-Imo Attorney-General seeks true federalism 

A former Attorney-General of Imo, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN, has urged the Federal Government to embark on a holistic restructuring of the country to ensure true federalism.

Ume gave the advice in a congratulatory message to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, over the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy.

The lawyer urged him to move further to secure a holistic and comprehensive independence and autonomy of the courts and other state’s Houses of Assembly.

He said “this bold step, if taken, would become prelude to positioning the country into a functional and meaningful federalism that holds hopes for our children.

“I sincerely appreciate and congratulate your good self and your office on your patriotic and historic efforts in conceiving, instituting and prosecuting the above much needed constitutional suit at the Supreme Court of Nigeria leading to the heartwarming pronouncement of the court on the crucial political and financial autonomy of the Local Government Councils.

“We look forward that God will continue to assist you with the same wisdom, vision and strength of mind to further pull the country into institutionalising a holistic and comprehensive independence and autonomy of the courts and other state’s Houses of Assembly during your tenure.

“The inevitable truth is that no living thing can exist without a good structure.

“The tree must have taproot in the soil, grow its stem, branches and leaves so as to bear fruits.

“As of today, Nigeria is lacking these fundamental structures and that is why we are where we are today.

“Your bold and far reaching endeavours has rejuvenated the true intentions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as to the independence and autonomy of the local government system, particularly on the intents and purpose of the federal constitutional democracy of our country,” he said.

