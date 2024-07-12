LG autonomy: Caretaker Chairs, LCDAs can’t receive money from FAAC — Ozekhome

Following the Supreme Court judgment on local government councils autonomy on Thursday, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has said the Federation Account Allocation Committee will not send money to Caretaker Committee Chairmen of local government areas and so will local council development areas not receive any.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria made this known in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, a day after the ruling.

Ozekhome said: “The judgement of the government is clear.

“If you want to receive funds from the federation account, then conduct an election.”

Speaking on the next steps for local government areas with caretaker committees, he said: “If what you have in place is a caretaker committee as local government chairman, be sure that it will not have money from the federation account.”

Ozekhome also stated that with Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling, LCDAs created by Lagos and some other states are not qualified to receive funds from FAAC.

He said: “What this law is saying is that if you are not a democratically elected local government council, you cannot have this money under section 162 subsection 5 and 6 of the 1999 Constitution.

“So, what it means is that money should now be ploughed to those local governments that are in existence democratically.”

However, Ozekhome opined that the funds, after it has been paid to the recognised LGAs, can be shared with the local council development areas.

He said: “That is their internal business.

“Nobody can control that one.

“But for now, the money can only go to those local government areas named in the constitution.

“Don’t forget they are even named in the constitution, 774 local governments.

“If you want money from the federation account, such councils must be democratically elected.”

Recall that the Supreme Court has barred the 36 governors of the federation from further retaining or utilising funds that are allocated to the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

According to the court, it is illegal and unconstitutional for governors to continue to receive and utilise funds allocated to LGAs.

It maintained that the “dubious practice”, which has gone on for over two decades, was a clear violation of Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The apex court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, held that no House of Assembly of any state has the power to make laws that could, in any manner, interfere with funds allocated for the LGAs.

Stressing that the law mandated that LGAs must be governed by democratically elected officials, the Supreme Court ordered that forthwith, funds allocated for the LGAs must be directly paid to them from the federation account.

