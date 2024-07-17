LG Autonomy: AG states Ondo State’s position

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN), said the state has taken cognizance of the Supreme Court’s recent judgment in Suit No: SC/CV/343/2004 – Attorney General of the Federation v. Attorney General of Abia State & 35 Ors, Delivered on July 11, 2024.

Ajulo made his position known in a statement he personally signed and made available to The Eagle Online on Wednesday.

He said: “This judgment, which has garnered significant public interest, is indeed a matter of great importance to our legal system and the country as a whole.

“It is with utmost diligence and dedication that we have been actively pursuing the Certified True Copy of the judgment and the enrolled Order from the Supreme Court.

“Despite the challenges faced in obtaining these documents, I wish to assure the public that we are working tirelessly to secure the necessary materials.

“We must have access to a complete and accurate record of the judgment to thoroughly study its contents and implications.

“It is worth noting that the Supreme Court’s decision in this case was not unanimous, with a split judgment of 5 against 2.

“Furthermore, the majority of the Justices even disagreed on the reliefs sought by the Federal Government. This complexity underscores the need for a careful and comprehensive analysis of the judgment.

“As we await the Certified True Copy of the judgment and the enrolled Order, we remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served.

“Our efforts are focused on understanding the intricacies of the judgment and determining the appropriate course of action for its implementation, while also ensuring that the administrative apparatus of our Local Government is appropriately manned with suitable personnel throughout the transitional phase.

“I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the steadfast and industrious Justices of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Attorneys General of the 36 States of the Federation for their dedication and professionalism in handling this complex matter.

“Their commitment to justice and the rule of law is commendable and sets a high standard for the entire legal community.

“I urge the public to remain patient as we navigate through this process with diligence and transparency. Rest assured that the Government of Ondo State, under the able leadership of His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, is dedicated to upholding the principles of justice and will carefully examine the judgment and promptly set the necessary mechanisms in motion, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to fully implementing the rule of law in all our endeavours.

