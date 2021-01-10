Robert Lewandowski’s triumphal procession continues! The Best FIFA Men’s Player received the 2020 Sports personality of the Year award in his home country Poland.

Lewandowski prevailed over French Open winner Iga Świątek and winner of the Four Hills Tournament Kamil Stoch in the vote organised by leading Polish sports magazine Przegląd Sportowy.

“I’m really happy about the award I’ve received thanks to the votes of the Polish fans,” said Lewandowski.

“Thank you for your support and your trust. I believe the next big moments and successes are still ahead of us.”

It’s a second success in the award for Lewandowski after being voted Polish Sports Personality of the Year in 2015.