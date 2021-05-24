Robert Lewandowski has seen off the challenge of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to finish at the top of the European Golden Shoe rankings for 2020/21.

It was a memorable weekend for leader Lewandowski, who surpassed the Bundesliga record set by Gerd Muller in 1971/72 by reaching 41 goals for the season.

Lewandowski equalled the 40-goal milestone in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg a week after he scored a hat-trick as his side celebrated their latest Bundesliga title in style with a 6-0 win over Gladbach.

He then got the goal he needed to take the record outright in the final minute of a 5-2 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski held a commanding position in the standings for most of the campaign and ends with an astonishing 41 league goals from 29 appearances, giving him 82 Golden Shoe points.

Messi and Ronaldo recently broke what was a five-way tie for second place and it is the Barcelona forward who has ultimately taken the spot behind Lewandowski.

Messi reached 30 goals, giving him 60 points in the standings for the most goals in Europe, with strikes against Levante and Celta even as Barcelona failed to win both of those contests as their title hopes slipped away. He held on to second place despite not playing against Eibar on Saturday.

The Argentina star had seven goals in his last seven matches. His 30 goals came from just 35 appearances in the Primera Division.