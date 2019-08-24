Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has reportedly signed a new four-year deal at the Allianz Arena.

The 31-year-old has scored 194 goals in 245 appearances for Bayern since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014.

The Poland international has struck at least 40 goals in four of his five full seasons with the club, while he has already netted three times in three appearances this term.

Lewandowski’s existing deal with Bayern is due to expire in June 2021, and there had been suggestions that the striker could leave the Allianz in search of pastures new.

However, according to Bild, Bayern’s recent loan acquisition of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona has convinced the Pole to commit to the club until the summer of 2023.

Last season, Lewandowski scored 40 times in 47 appearances in all competitions as Niko Kovac’s side won a league and cup double.