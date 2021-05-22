Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has passed Gerd Müller’s 40-goal single-season record, by scoring his 41st Bundesliga goal of the campaign with the final kick of the last game of the season.

The 32-year-old went into the final matchday of 2020/21 with 40 goals to his name, scored in just 28 appearances owing to injury, and level with Müller’s 1971/72 record.

But, as Bayern romped to a 4-0 half time lead, the Poland captain had somewhat surprisingly not gotten in on the act.

Augsburg pulled two goals back of their own, before Lewandowski made history in the most dramatic of fashion.

The moment that will go down in history arrived in the 90th minute as Lewandowski tucked away his 41st of the campaign, sparking jubilant scenes of celebration as he passed Müller’s 49-year single-season record.