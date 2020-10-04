Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scored four goals, including a stoppage time penalty kick, to give the German champions a 4-3 home win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

It was a pulsating Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena, and the result left Bayern Munich fourth in the standings on six points from three games.

They are one point behind the top three, led by RB Leipzig on goal difference, while Hertha Berlin slipped to 13th on four points.

Lewandowski fired Bayern Munich into a 2-0 lead with two trademark goals, before the visitors hit back through Jhon Cordoba and Matheus Cunha to set up a frantic climax.

Lewandowski restored Bayern Munich’s lead with a close-range finish in the 85th minute.

But the game seemed to be heading for a draw after substitute Jessic Ngankam levelled three minutes later with his first touch of the ball.

Bayern Munich and their talismanic Polish striker had the last laugh, though.

He steered his penalty kick into the bottom left corner past goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow after he was hauled down by Maximilian Mittelstaedt. (Reuters/NAN)