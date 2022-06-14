Lewandowski reaches personal terms with Barcelona

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is ready to put pen to paper on a £175,000-per-week deal at Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo claimed the 33-year-old will sign a three-year contract with the Catalans worth £27m.

Paris Saint-Germain had threatened to hijack the deal at the eleventh hour, but the Polish superstar is said to be loyal to the LaLiga giants.

The move will speak the end of Lewandowski’s eight years at Bayern Munich, during which time he has scored as astonishing 344 times in 374 appearances.

Bayern is demanding €40m from Barca to sell the veteran.