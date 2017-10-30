Lewandowski out of Bayern’s Champions League clash with Celtic

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski, has been ruled out of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League trip to Celtic due to an injury, the German Bundesliga champions said on Monday.

The 29-year-old Pole scored in the 2-0 league victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday but limped off on the stroke of halftime with a thigh problem.

Lewandowski is staying in Munich as a precaution, with manager, Jupp Heynckes, unwilling to take a risk ahead of their crucial clash against title rivals, Borussia Dortmund, on Saturday.

Winger, Kingsley Coman, has returned to the squad after missing the weekend game because of a knee injury.