With two games remaining, Robert Lewandowski is on the verge of equalling — or breaking — a scoring record dating nearly half a century.

Robert Lewandowski is determined to make scoring history in the Bundesliga with a couple more goals to end the season and his Bayern Munich teammates are backing him.

This Saturday could become a renowned day in the league should Lewandowski turn his 39-goal tally for the season into 40 when Bayern Munich visit Freiburg in the penultimate matchday.

Doing so will match the seemingly eternal record set by the legendary Gerd Mueller in 1971/1972 and surely set up a new record for the Polish star.

Do not forget that they take on Augsburg at home to finish the season next week.

“There’s still the story with Lewandowski,” said Bayern’s Thomas Mueller, banishing any question the side would lack focus with a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title already secured.

Coach Hansi Flick meanwhile set two targets for his team, Lewandowski’s personal record and a brace of wins to reach the 80-point mark.

“The focus is on finishing the season well,” he said Friday. “We can reach 80 points — that’s our goal.

“Lewandowski’s 40 goals is next. If we can do both, that would be incredible and we will do everything to achieve it.”

Freiburg coach Christian Streich, however, would like to preserve the record of his “hero.”

“I will not find it so cool now if Robert Lewandowski deletes the record of Gerd Mueller,” Streich said. “I will say he should score one more next week and that’s enough.

“He has enough titles. And then we should share the record with Gerd Mueller. That would be my preference.”

The 32-year-old Lewandowski sees no reason to change what has brought him to this point.

“You must keep on staying calm and play for the whole team,” he said.

Lewandowski only trained partially on Thursday at the start of Bayern Munich’s coronavirus training camp as they manage his workload.

And he could also be threatened by a silly yellow card as a fifth of the season would have him banned against Augsburg.

“Robert must be a little careful in Freiburg,” said coach Hansi Flick.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted he never thought Gerd Mueller’s record would be beaten, but says Lewandowski is on the “best path” to do so.

Bayern Munich’s Paul Breitner, a contemperary of Mueller from the great 1970s era, also said “it’s certain Lewandowski will crack Gerd Mueller’s 40 goals this season.

“He has such quality and on top of that a desire that I’ve only seen in Gerd in five decades, never satisfied and wanting to score 10 goals in every game.

“And should Lewandowski play for Bayern Munich for three more years without a major injury, Gerd Mueller’s record of 365 Bundesliga goals is also under threat.”

Mueller, 75, has dementia and is unaware of Lewandowski closing in on his record but his wife and former teammates alike said he would take joy in the Pole’s performance.

“What I find so good about Robert is that as a striker he does exactly what is necessary,” said Bayern Munich’s former striker Roy Makaay. “It doesn’t matter to him what kind of goals he scores.

“Of course a goal of the month is magnificent — but it only counts once. Efficiency is more important than style in football.”

