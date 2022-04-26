Lewandowski accepts pay cut for Barca move

As the talk surrounding the future of Bayern Munich superstar, Robert Lewandowski rumbles on, Mundo Deportivo has come out with a fresh report that sheds light on the striker’s current situation.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski will be entering the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich this summer. Meaningful talks over a renewal are yet to be held, although club director, Hasan Salihamidzic insisted that he will not be sold and discussions over a new deal will soon begin.

Despite those claims, it is believed that Lewandowski is keen on a new challenge in his career after having won everything at the Allianz Arena over the past eight years since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund on a Bosman deal.

Barcelona have shown a keen interest in signing the Poland international. With a move for Erling Haaland collapsing, Lewandowski has become the marquee target for president Joan Laporta, who wants to get the 33-year-old’s signing at any cost in the summer.

The Blaugrana believe that a deal for Lewandowski would be much simpler than one for Haaland as he would likely be available for just €40 million.

In addition to that, the report states that the legendary goalscorer is ready to reduce his current salary in order to secure a move to Barcelona in the summer. It is claimed that Lewandowski likes the Blaugrana and would be happy to take a pay cut.

Considering the club’s financial situation, it certainly comes as a boost and would make it easier for the deal to go through.

However, before the transfer can take off, Barça will need to sort their finances out by finalising the CVC deal, which would see the club pocket a massive sum of €270 million.

Laporta has a good relationship with Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, which puts the Catalan giants in an advantageous position. But it remains to be seen if Bayern Munich are willing to play ball or not.