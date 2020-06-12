Bundesliga clubs, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach, are the latest clubs to show interest in Partizan Belgrade’s firing striker, Sadiq Umar.

Umar certainly put himself in the shop window during Wednesday’s derby between his team and Red Star Belgrade following his Man of the Match display.

It was reported that Manchester United, Spartak, CSKA, Lokomotiv Moscow, Anderlecht, AC Milan, Valencia and Fenerbahce scouts ran the rule over the former Nigeria U23 international during the Cup clash.

Hotsport Serbia has added that representatives from Udinese, Sampdoria and Monaco were among the 16,000 spectators at the Stadion Partizana, despite the coronavirus outbreak restricting travel in some parts of Europe.

Talents spotters working for German Bundesliga clubs, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach, are also keeping tabs on Sadiq, Mozzart Sport has reported.

Sadiq is Nigeria’s highest goal contributor in Europe in the 2019-2020 season, with a hand in 33 goals (17 goals, 16 assists) from 38 appearances in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

Partizan signed the lanky striker permanently in January 2020, for a fee of €1.75 million, but he is now rated in the region of €15 million.

Sadiq is under contract with the eight-time Serbian Superliga champions until 2022.