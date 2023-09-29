Leverkusen coach not bothered by latest Real Madrid rumours

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said on Friday he is not bothered by latest reports linking him with his former club Real Madrid.

Spain’s Radio Marca reported this week that Real bosses had chosen Alonso as the man to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at the helm in 2024, when Acelotti moves on to coach Brazil’s national team.

Alonso said: “It is too early. It is September. That’s why it is not an issue. Of course I am staying focussed.

“We have started well into the season and I must be the first one to continue in a focussed way.”

He added that the issue wasn’t troubling his players because “they know the football business.

“It wasn’t an issue for any one of them.

“And we didn’t talk about it.”

Alonso came to Leverkusen 12 months ago and led them from second-last to sixth in the Bundesliga.

They have started strongly into the new campaign with four wins and a draw.

They trail leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference going into Saturday’s game at bottom club Mainz.

Alonso played at Real 2009-2014 and won the Champions League with them in his final season.

He also won the elite event with Liverpool, plus the 2010 World Cup and two Euros with Spain.

The 41-year-old has previously been linked with the coaching job at the Bernabeu but renewed his Leverkusen contract two months ago until 2026.

But Leverkusen are reportedly ready to let him go earlier if a very big club like Real want him.

